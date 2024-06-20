Black Stars move four places up in latest FIFA ranking

Otto Addo’s side dropped one place in the FIFA ranking released in April after failing to win any of their international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

However, Ghana turned up during the June international break, where they secured wins against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

These victories helped the Black Stars to give their World Cup qualification hopes a huge boost, having moved joint-top of Group I alongside Comoros on nine points.

It has also positively affected the country’s place on the FIFA ranking for June, as they now occupy the 64th position in the world.

In Africa, however, Morocco continue to lead as the highest-ranked team, followed by Senegal and fellow North Africans Egypt.

Winners of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Ivory Coast are fifth, while Nigeria, who have dropped eight places on the world ranking after their disappointing results against South Africa and Benin in the World Cup qualifiers, are sixth.

The top 10 teams on the continent are completed by Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon and Mali, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the global ranking, world champions Argentina have retained their spot at no.1, with France and Belgium taking the second and third spots, respectively.