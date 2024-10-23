Kotoko is bigger than Black Stars - Charles Taylor

Taylor was reacting to the Black Stars’ recent slump, which has left Otto Addo’s side on the brink of failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pulse Ghana

“I know that if we give the local players the chance, they will deliver for the country. A player like Justice Blay, if he cannot play for the Black Stars, then he is not fit to be an Asante Kotoko player. This is because Kotoko is bigger than Black Stars,” he said on Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Black Stars play matches periodically, but Kotoko play almost every weekend, so their players are fitter and better than the Black Stars players. How many of our Black Stars players start regularly at their clubs?

“People always bring up their inability to qualify for the CHAN, but there are some players in the CHAN team who can excel for the Black Stars. There should be competition in the team."

Pulse Ghana

Charles Taylor's Ghana Premier League legacy

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.