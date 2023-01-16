Chris Hughton applies for vacant Black Stars job

Hughton has long been linked with the Black Stars job, which has now become vacant following Addo’s decision to step down after the World Cup.

According to a report by 3Sports, the former Newcastle United manager has applied to succeed Addo as Ghana’s next coach.

Hughton previously served under different managers at Tottenham and combined his role with being an assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland.

In 2008, he was announced as the first-team coach of Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan. By September that year, he was made caretaker manager following Keegan’s exit.

He was later appointed as Newcastle’s permanent manager after their relegation to the Championship and he guided them to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Hughton has since managed Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, in what has been a great managerial career thus far.

And winning Premier League promotion with Newcastle ranks among his best achievements. At Birmingham City, he led the team to the group stages of the Europa League, and guided Norwich City to an 11th-place finish in the 2012/13 Premier League season.

Hughton was also the manager who led Brighton to gain Premier League promotion for the first time in the club's history and reached the FA Cup semi-final with the Seagulls.

The last club the 64-year-old managed was Nottingham Forest, but was dismissed in September 2021 following a slow start to the Championship season.