Chris Hughton to replace Richard Kingson as Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer

According to a report by the Graphic Sports, Kingson could be affected by the shakeup as Hughton looks to bring in a new goalkeepers’ trainer.

The 64-year-old is also said to have recommended to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) a video analyst to boost his team's preparation for matches.

Pulse Ghana

“Maybe, having been with the team for almost a year as technical advisor, I suspect Chris Hughton may have analysed the technical team and, therefore, knows its inadequacies which may have informed his recommendations to strengthen the technical department as he takes over,” a source at the GFA is quoted as saying.

“From what I have heard, the coach is looking at bringing in his own goalkeeper’s trainer and he has made recommendations to that effect.”

Kingson has worked as goalkeepers’ trainer of the Black Stars for almost four years now, spanning across two spells.

The former Blackpool FC shot-stopper served in the role for two years during Kwasi Appiah’s second spell as Black Stars coach.

Pulse Ghana

However, he left the position following Ghana’s underwhelming performance at the 2019 AFCON, after which the whole technical team was disbanded.

Kingston was reappointed as goalkeepers’ trainer in August 2021 and has since occupied the role, even working with Otto Addo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

