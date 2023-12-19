‘Not always coach’s fault, sometimes Black Stars players don’t obey instructions’ – CK Akonnor

Hughton has been under intense pressure following a poor run of form that has seen the Black Stars win just one win in their last four matches.

Last month, Ghana suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Comoros in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which saw them drop to fourth in Group I.

Akonnor, who managed Ghana between 2020 and 2021, believes Hughton still deserves time to transform the fortunes of the national team.

“I urge management to be patient, sometimes I can understand their emotions and how they feel but it’s always not about result,” he told the Graphic Sport.

“The players also need to be disciplined by listening to the technical men who are in charge. Most at times, the blame is put on coaches because they are responsible for that which I agree but sometimes players too are being reluctant to do what they are asked to do so it gets difficult for the coach.”

Akonnor further rejected doubts over the competence of Hughton and his technical staff, insisting their track records prove how good they are.

“They are able technical men who have done this job for some years now. The likes of the head coach, Chris Hughton, have done well for himself as a manager. We all know him, and he is not a new name in the game,” he said.

“Didi Dramani has also been in football for quite some time, and he’s done his job very well and Boateng is also a good man, very knowledgeable about the game tactically and so we are not that poor about the game tactically.

“Sometimes we turn to blame them a lot, yes I agree, but maybe the players too must also play their part for the team to function, it’s not always the coach’s fault.”