The Black Meteors defeated their North African opponents 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening to qualify for the Mundial.
Ghana 1-0 Algeria: Black Meteors qualify for U23 AFCON after victory in Kumasi
Ghana have booked their place in the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco following a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria.
Recommended articles
A first-half goal from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was enough to give Ghana victory on aggregate, having drawn 1-1 with Algeria in the first leg in Annaba.
Ibrahim Tanko left nothing to chance by naming a strong line-up and made just one change from the team that started the first leg.
Danlad Ibrahim was in post and guarded in defense by Aaron Essel, Alex Sarfo Opoku, David Oppong Afriyie and Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye.
Dominic Nsobila, Emmanuel Essiem and Abass Samari Salifu manned the midfield, while Fatawu Issakau and Ernest Nuamah provided support for the returning Daniel Afruyie Barnieh up top.
Ghana made a quick start to the game and rose into an early lead when Nuamah delivered a pin-point cross for Issahaku to head home.
The Black Meteors built on their early lead and continued to probe, with Nuamah and Issahaku both seeing their efforts from close range saved.
Barnieh was the next to go test the Algerian goalkeeper, having been played through by Issahaku but his tame shot was saved.
Tanko’s side looked assured for large spells but Danlad was called into action a couple of times but he was up to the task and dealt with anything that was thrown at him.
Despite being wasteful in the second half, Ghana held on to win 1-0 ad 2-1 on aggregate against the North Africans.
The result means the Black Meteors have now qualified for the U23 AFCON, which will be hosted by Morocco in June.
More from category
-
Ghana 1-0 Algeria: Black Meteors qualify for U23 AFCON after victory in Kumasi
-
We’re happy with four points from two games against Angola – Chris Hughton
-
Asamoah Gyan feels vindicated after Majeed Ashimeru’s impactful cameo against Angola