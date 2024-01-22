ADVERTISEMENT
Inaki benched; Kudus, Jordan Ayew start as Ghana names starting XI against Mozambique

Emmanuel Ayamga

Inaki Williams has dropped to the bench for Ghana’s final group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Mozambique.

Ghana vs Mozambique: See Black Stars’s starting line-up for final 2023 AFCON group game

Chris Hughton has named a familiar line-up for his side’s must-win game against the Mambas at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Richard Ofori maintains his position between the sticks, with the back four of Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku also unchanged.

In midfield, Abdul Salis Samed takes his place as the anchor, while Majeed Ashimeru has recovered in time to also start alongside the Lens man.

Jordan Ayew also makes his third successive start at the 2023 AFCON after being deployed at left-wing, with Joseph Paintsil also making a return to the starting line-up on the opposite flank.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is once again tasked with being Ghana’s creative force and will be playing behind striker Antoine Semenyo.

Hughton’s side has failed to win any of their first two group matches after losing to Cape Verde and drawing against Egypt.

However, Ghana have an opportunity to make amends ahead of their crucial final Group B game against Mozambique on Monday evening.

A win would take the Black Stars to four points, which could just be enough to secure them second place or one of the best four third-place slots.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Mozambique below:

Richard Ofori

Denis Odoi

Gideon Mensah

Mohammed Salisu

Alexander Djiku

Abdul Salis Samed

Majeed Ashimeru

Jordan Ayew

Joseph Paintsil

Mohammed Kudus

Antoine Semenyo

