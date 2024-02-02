Give Black Stars job to ex-players like Essien, Laryea, Appiah – Charles Taylor

The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stages after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.

Pulse Ghana

Chris Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

The team’s disappointing exit led to the sacking of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.

Taylor, who played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, believes a former player should replace Hughon at the helm.

“No local coach can handle the team but some people can help us. Michael Essien, for instance, is one of the people who can help us. The players in the Black Stars will help him. If you add Laryea to the team, it will help us,” he told Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“If the likes of Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah have the wherewithal to lead the team then they should be given the job. They are the guys who can handle the team. If we appoint these guys, you will see the improvement in Ghana football.”

