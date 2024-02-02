According to him, ex-players like Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien and Laryea Kingson who have taken their coaching badges should be given a chance with the national team.
Give Black Stars job to ex-players like Essien, Laryea, Appiah – Charles Taylor
Ex-Ghana international Charles Assampong Taylor has advocated for former players to be allowed to manage the Black Stars.
The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stages after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.
Chris Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.
The team’s disappointing exit led to the sacking of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.
Taylor, who played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, believes a former player should replace Hughon at the helm.
“No local coach can handle the team but some people can help us. Michael Essien, for instance, is one of the people who can help us. The players in the Black Stars will help him. If you add Laryea to the team, it will help us,” he told Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“If the likes of Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah have the wherewithal to lead the team then they should be given the job. They are the guys who can handle the team. If we appoint these guys, you will see the improvement in Ghana football.”
Meanwhile, Ghana will earn an amount of $700,000 as a consolation prize despite being eliminated at the group stage of the 2023 AFCON.
