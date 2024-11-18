‘I was trained by Jurgen Klopp’ - Otto Addo on if he’s the right coach for Ghana

He, however, added that although he doesn’t like to claim to be the best at a particular thing, training and working with established coaches like former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and ex-Borussia Dortmund coaches Mathias Sammer and Edin Terzic shouldn’t be overlooked.

“I don't like to speak about myself, like I'm the best or whatsoever. It's not my nature, you know. People can judge me, and surely most of the people will judge me by the results, which were not good. But I have friends, I have mentors. I don't know if you know, but I trained under Mathias Sammer.

“I was trained by Jurgen Klopp. I trained, or I was assistant to Edin Tezic when he was the Dortmund head coach. And surely, we have chats. And for me, this is relevant. If they say this or that, they are also critical of some things, and I understand this, but this has much more value,” he said.

Concerned about team's performance

He admitted that sometimes he has concerns about his team’s performances, adding that the home games especially were a missed opportunity for them to have capitalised on.

“If I speak to your club and say this or that, If I send you maybe some scenes, then somebody from anywhere is saying, oh, blah, blah, blah, this is bad. I try to get better every day, but I can assure you that I also question some games.

"But to be honest, like I said, especially the home games, we played well, but we didn't score, and this was a missing point,” he added during yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

The Black Stars play Nigeria at 4 PM local time at the Accra Sports Stadium today.