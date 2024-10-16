Video: Jordan Ayew and Ati Zigi involved in heated exchange after damaging Sudan loss

The Black Stars’ chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were drastically reduced when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sudan on Tuesday.

Otto Addo’s side drew with the Falcons of Jediane last Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, in a game where they missed several chances.

Black Stars suffer AFCON qualification blow

While the Black Stars were still slight favourites ahead of the reverse fixture, they were pleasantly surprised by the hosts at a neutral ground in Libya.

Second-half goals from Ahmed Hamed Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yagoub were enough to hand Sudan an important victory.

Otto Addo made one change to the team that started against the Falcons of Jediane last week, with Inaki Williams coming on for Ayew.

Ati Zigi was, however, handed a starting spot but was left frustrated after conceding two goals that came as a result of defensive errors.

Ayew later came on in the second half, but was also powerless to stop Sudan from claiming the valuable points as the Black Stars ultimately ended the game with just one shot on target.

It is unclear what led to the altercation between Ayew and Ati Zigi but both players looked exasperated at full time, as captured in a viral video.

Meanwhile, Ghana now risks missing out on AFCON qualification for the first time since 2004 following their damaging defeat to Sudan.