Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams have weaknesses we can exploit – Mozambique coach

The winner of the game will move to four points, which could just be enough to secure qualification to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

Addressing journalists ahead of the game, Conde said he and his technical team have identified the strengths and weaknesses of Ghana.

He specifically named Ayew and Williams as the players whose weaknesses his boys will be aiming to exploit during the game.

“Our observers and technical staff have already identified strengths and weaknesses in the Ghana Team,” Conde said, as quoted by Angel TV journalist Saddic Adams.

“We know their strength is in individual performances. Ayew and Williams have experience but they have weaknesses we can exploit to win.”

He added: “We will play at 200% to win this match. We know Ghana hasn’t won a match and understandably are somehow frustrated and don’t have a peace of mind even though they have some quality.

“They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final.”