'Jordan Ayew complained to Kwesi Appiah about Black Stars missed chances' - insider reveals

Sheikh Tophic Kadir disclosed the details of the conversation between the two, stating that he became privy to the inside information after a video of Jordan Ayew and Kwesi Appiah speaking after the match on Thursday went viral.

“When I saw the video trending, I went behind the scenes to speak to Kwesi Appiah. From the conversation, Jordan was complaining to Kwesi that he did not understand why the team played so well, created good chances, yet they were unable to score.

“Watch the video carefully, and you will see him asking, ‘why,’ ‘why,'" he was quoted by GhanaWeb.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GFA deputy communications manager also revealed that the Leicester City striker cried when Ghana lost for the first time in 24 years at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by a lone goal to Angola.

Pulse Ghana

“In Kumasi, after we played Morocco, Jordan cried. He spoke to Otto Addo the same way after Ghana lost to Angola. So obviously, he was worried about how things panned out,” he added.

Otto Addo reaffirms believe in Black Stars scoring despite lack of goals

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, coach Otto Addo believes his men will likely find the back of the net in their next game against Sudan.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Addo said Black Stars players have shown at their various clubs that they can score goals and are trying to replicate a similar form in national team colours.

“This is one of the things that every team is trying to do. The players do everything they can to help us. It's one of the main things we need to do. They show on international level that they can score and I believe in them that they will score in the next game,” he said.