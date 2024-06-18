ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Kobbie Mainoo: I considered playing for Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has admitted that he considered playing for Ghana but said it has always been his dream to represent England.

Kobbie Mainoo: I considered playing for Ghana
Kobbie Mainoo: I considered playing for Ghana

Mainoo was a breakout star in the English topflight last season, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions.

Recommended articles

The 19-year-old also scored in the FA Cup final as Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 to lift their second major trophy in two seasons under the Dutchman.

Mainoo has since earned a call-up to the England national team and featured for Gareth Southgate’s side in their opening-day victory over Serbia at the 2024 European Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists, Mainoo said he remains proud of his Ghanaian heritage but added that he has always dreamt of representing England.

Obviously I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage and there was speculation and whatnot but it’s always been a dream to play for England so I’m happy to be here,” the young midfielder said in a video shared by Sky Sports.

Asked whether playing for Ghana was once an option for him, he stated: “I considered but I want to play for England.”

Meanwhile, ex-France international Claude Makelele has said Kobbie Mainoo reminds him of Michael Essien.

Kobbie Mainoo: I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage but I enjoy playing for England
Kobbie Mainoo: I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage but I enjoy playing for England Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to Mainoo, Essien also burst on the scene as a teenager at Bastia in the Ligue 1 before joining Olympique Lyon, where he won two French league titles.

He then secured a dream move to Chelsea and established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

"In England's midfield, I would go for Rice, Bellingham, and this boy in Manchester [Mainoo]. He is very good, so young, but he has demonstrated that he can play. He is young but has quality. I think he will add some spice to the midfield,” Makelele told Daily Mail.

Asked about which midfielder Mainoo reminds him of, Makelele added: “I would say Michael Essien. He needs to learn more from Michael Essien.

“He is young, you know, and he has a great future ahead of him. Good dribbler, running, fighting. I won’t say he’s like me but he can be. But I see him progressing and he can be a very good midfielder for the national team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Mainoo was born in England, he has Ghanaian roots as both his mother and father hail from the West African country.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Otto Addo says rains helped Black Stars to beat Central African Republic

‘Thank God for the rain’ – Otto Addo says rains helped Black Stars to beat CAR

Jordan Ayew: I’ve been playing out of position but I always put Ghana first

Jordan Ayew: I’ve been playing out of position but I always put Ghana first