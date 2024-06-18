Kobbie Mainoo: I considered playing for Ghana

The 19-year-old also scored in the FA Cup final as Manchester United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 to lift their second major trophy in two seasons under the Dutchman.

Mainoo has since earned a call-up to the England national team and featured for Gareth Southgate’s side in their opening-day victory over Serbia at the 2024 European Championship.

Speaking to journalists, Mainoo said he remains proud of his Ghanaian heritage but added that he has always dreamt of representing England.

“Obviously I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage and there was speculation and whatnot but it’s always been a dream to play for England so I’m happy to be here,” the young midfielder said in a video shared by Sky Sports.

Asked whether playing for Ghana was once an option for him, he stated: “I considered but I want to play for England.”

Meanwhile, ex-France international Claude Makelele has said Kobbie Mainoo reminds him of Michael Essien.

Similar to Mainoo, Essien also burst on the scene as a teenager at Bastia in the Ligue 1 before joining Olympique Lyon, where he won two French league titles.

He then secured a dream move to Chelsea and established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

"In England's midfield, I would go for Rice, Bellingham, and this boy in Manchester [Mainoo]. He is very good, so young, but he has demonstrated that he can play. He is young but has quality. I think he will add some spice to the midfield,” Makelele told Daily Mail.

Asked about which midfielder Mainoo reminds him of, Makelele added: “I would say Michael Essien. He needs to learn more from Michael Essien.

“He is young, you know, and he has a great future ahead of him. Good dribbler, running, fighting. I won’t say he’s like me but he can be. But I see him progressing and he can be a very good midfielder for the national team.”

