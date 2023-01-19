Kwasi Appiah applies for vacant Black Stars job

“Just got off the phone with Coach Kwasi Appiah on his interest and application for the @GhanaBlackstars job. He confirms he’s applied for the vacant position, and he’s relishing a third comeback. I wished him well,” Otchere tweeted on Thursday.

This comes after Appiah earlier stated that he was open to returning to the Black Stars as head coach if he was ever approached.

The 62-year-old has already had two stints with the national team, with his first being from 2012 to 2014, including leading Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil.

Appiah was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from Israeli manager Avram Grant.

However, his tenure came to an end on December 31, 2019 after the Ghana Football Association (GFA).declined the chance to have it renewed.

He has since not managed any professional side, although he has been serving as a coach at the Kenpong Football Academy.

Meanwhile, last week, the GFA indicated that over 60 coaches had so far applied for the Black Stars job.

The Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, said most of the applicants were from Europe and South America.