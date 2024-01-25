Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

The Football Association noted that he must have 15 years of experience in coaching and must also be a disciplinarian and tactician.

Pulse Ghana

This follows the announcement of a roadmap by the GFA to hire the next Black Stars coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The GFA also named a five-member search committee to evaluate and recommend a candidate to the Executive Council for approval.

The search committee is made up of the Vice President of the GFA Mark Addo (Chair), legal practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (vice chair), the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

See the GFA’s criteria for the next Black Stars boss below:

1. The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football

2. Must have a football philosophy that aligns or compliments our DNA

3. Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience

4. Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent

