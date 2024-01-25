ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has listed the criteria that the next Black Stars coach must meet to be hired to manage the national team.

Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA
Next Black Stars coach must have 15 years managerial experience – GFA

A statement from the GFA said the next head coach must be a proven winner and have a philosophy that aligns with Ghana’s football DNA.

Recommended articles

The Football Association noted that he must have 15 years of experience in coaching and must also be a disciplinarian and tactician.

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president
Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president Pulse Ghana

This follows the announcement of a roadmap by the GFA to hire the next Black Stars coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GFA also named a five-member search committee to evaluate and recommend a candidate to the Executive Council for approval.

The search committee is made up of the Vice President of the GFA Mark Addo (Chair), legal practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (vice chair), the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton Pulse Ghana

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the GFA’s criteria for the next Black Stars boss below:

1. The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football

2. Must have a football philosophy that aligns or compliments our DNA

3. Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience

4. Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Proven disciplinarian, tactician and leadership skills

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt