Partey, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Angola

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has benched Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams for this afternoon’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

The Arsenal midfielder started in the reverse fixture in Kumasi last Thursday but his place has now been taken by in the starting line-up by Salis Abdul Samed.

Inaki Williams has also dropped to the bench, with Semenyo, who netted the winner in last week’s game, getting the nod in attack.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ati Zigi maintains his position in post, with debutant Kingsley Schindler replacing the injured Denis Odoi at right-back.

Daniel Amartey is the captain for the day and will partner Edmund Addo in a pivot, while Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew will provide support for Semenyo.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Angola below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Kingsley Schindler

Gideon Mensah

Joseph Aidoo

Daniel Amartey

Edmund Addo

Salis Abdul Samed

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Antoine Semenyo

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
