Partey, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Angola

Inaki Williams has also dropped to the bench, with Semenyo, who netted the winner in last week’s game, getting the nod in attack.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ati Zigi maintains his position in post, with debutant Kingsley Schindler replacing the injured Denis Odoi at right-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Amartey is the captain for the day and will partner Edmund Addo in a pivot, while Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew will provide support for Semenyo.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Angola below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Kingsley Schindler

Gideon Mensah

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Aidoo

Daniel Amartey

Edmund Addo

Salis Abdul Samed

Jordan Ayew

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Kudus

Kamaldeen Sulemana