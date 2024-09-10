‘They make Christianity look like a joke’ – Pastor slammed over wrong Black Stars prophecy

He said what he had seen in the spiritual realm suggested Ghana were going to lose the game against Niger by a goal to nil.

However, his prophecy turned out to be false as Otto Addo’s side played out a 1-1 draw against their West African opponents.

Black Stars draw against Niger

Alidu Seidu’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Oumar Sako late goal in the second half, ensuring the Black Stars remained winless in the AFCON qualifiers.

While the result has infuriated Ghanaians enough, the pastor’s failed prophecy has also opened him up for criticism.

Several Ghanaians who saw the video of his prophecy called him out, while others also questioned whether he was a true man of God.

“These pastors dey make Christianity look like a joke,” a Ghanaian supporter on the social media platform X wrote. Another wrote: “Arrest him now.”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed his disappointment with the way his side conceded their goals against Angola and Niger in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars remain winless in Group F of the qualifiers and currently sit five points and two points behind Angola and Sudan, respectively.

