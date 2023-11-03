Some Black Stars players have exceeded their usefulness – Majority Leader

Emphasizing the need for a competitive and dynamic team, he stated: "I think we should replace those guys because from what I’ve seen roughly two or three, they don’t measure up to par."

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further expressed confidence in the national team's coach Chris Hughton, highlighting the wealth of emerging talent at their disposal.

He suggested that these up-and-coming stars could serve as suitable replacements for those players deemed less impactful.

"The coach has numerous up-and-coming stars that he can choose from as their replacement," he remarked during the interview.

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on Friday, November 17, before travelling to face Comoros four days later.

