In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said two or three players have "exceeded their usefulness" and can no longer contribute effectively to the national team.
Some Black Stars players have exceeded their usefulness – Majority Leader
Ghana's Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has voiced concern over the performance of certain players in the Black Stars squad.
Emphasizing the need for a competitive and dynamic team, he stated: "I think we should replace those guys because from what I’ve seen roughly two or three, they don’t measure up to par."
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further expressed confidence in the national team's coach Chris Hughton, highlighting the wealth of emerging talent at their disposal.
He suggested that these up-and-coming stars could serve as suitable replacements for those players deemed less impactful.
"The coach has numerous up-and-coming stars that he can choose from as their replacement," he remarked during the interview.
The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on Friday, November 17, before travelling to face Comoros four days later.
Ghana aims to secure victories in these games as they set their sights on a fifth World Cup appearance before heading to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.
