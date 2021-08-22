Bosz slams Lyon's 'under-12s' after Clermont draw

The visitors' Kosovo winger Elbasan Rashani scored twice in the final 10 minutes after Bosz's outfit had led 3-1 at half-time.

Lyon were whistled off the field by their supporters at full time as Dutchman Bosz, who joined in the close season after a spell at Bayer Leverkusen, remains without a win in three games this term.

"I am of course very disappointed. We didn't defend well. We should have scored a fourth," Bosz said.

"I saw things you don't even see at under-12s level. It's a problem of confidence," he added.

Bosz dropped Brazilian defender Marcelo who was sent to train with the club's reserves as punishment for "inappropriate behaviour" after last Sunday's 3-0 loss at Angers.

Moussa Dembele, 25, who spent the latter part of last season on-loan at Atletico Madrid, got the 34,000 crowd going when he opened his account for the new campaign after just five minutes from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Johan Gastien.

Seven minutes later, the outfit from the Auvergne were all-square as Lyon defender Sinaly Diomande repeated team-mate Marcelo's feat from last weekend with an own goal.

Bosz's side took control again after 20 minutes with Dembele claiming his second after VAR was used to check for an offside.

The hosts' best goal came in first half injury time as Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta combined sublimely before Paqueta smoothly side-footed his finish into the bottom corner.

With 10 minutes to play, Clermont, in their first season in the French top flight, cut the deficit as Rashani claimed his maiden goal since joining the club from Erzurumspor in July.

The comeback was complete afer 91 minutes as 28-year-old Rashani, born in Sweden, headed home from a cross by first-half culprit Gastien.

Later, second-placed Angers dropped their first points as they were held 1-1 at Bordeaux and Algeria forward Andy Delort scored in Montpellier's 3-1 success over Lorient after being linked with a move to Nice or Lyon last week.

To finish the weekend there is a Breton derby between Rennes and Nantes for the 81st time before Marseille head along the Mediterranean coast to face one of Delort's reported suitors, Nice.

On Saturday, champions Lille drew 1-1 with Saint-Etienne and like Lyon are still without a victory so far.

On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins out of three as Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria both netted in a 4-2 win at Brest.