Cadiz player Cala rails at 'witch-hunt' over alleged racist insult

Valencia reacted angrily to Cala's press conference, releasing a statement later on Tuesday entitled: "Juan Cala, we don't believe you."

The statement said the club were "deeply saddened" by Cala's response and added he had "missed a great opportunity to accept his mistake and apologise".

Cala had not spoken publicly since the game and began his press conference by saying he had been "forced to appear". He denied racially insulting Diakhaby, claiming he told the Frenchman: "Leave me alone."

"I never said it," Cala said. "Everything he says is false. If there was a Cadiz player that said I would apologise, I will quit football. This is a media witch-hunt."

"Either he made it up or he understood something else when I said 'Leave me alone'," Cala continued.