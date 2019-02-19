Asante Kotoko will face off with Nkana FC of Zambia on Sunday in their second group ‘C’ CAF Confederation Cup game in Kitwe, Zambia.

The Porcupine Warriors managed a home victory over Zesco United last week Wednesday to get back on track in their Africa campaign after starting it with a defeat to Al Hilal.

The two times champions of Africa will take on another Zambian opposition in Nkana FC who also won at home against Al Hilal on Sunday as the Ghanaian giants seek an away point.

The team will jet off to Zambia on Wednesday.

Coach CK Akonnor has announced his 18-man squad for Kotoko’s trip to Zambia

Below is the full list of Akonnor’s 18-man squad:

DEFENDERS Amos Frimpong ,Augustine Sefa,Wahab Adams,Agyemang Badu,Abdul Ganiu,Habib Mohammed,

MIDFIELDERS Kwame Bonsu,Umar Bashiru,Stephen Nyarko,Jordan Opoku, Martin Antwi

FORWARDS Abdul Fatau,Songne Yacouba,Naby Keita,Emmanuel Gyamfi,Maxwell Baako