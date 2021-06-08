‘Anything can happen’: Callum Hudson-Odoi hints at playing for Ghana in future

His arrival in Ghana has sparked talks of a nationality switch and it may not be far-fetched, considering his love for the West African country.

The winger has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

Despite already playing three times for England, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in 2022.

Asked about the possibility of switching nationality to play for the Black Stars while interacting with Chelsea supporters in Accra over the weekend, the winger said anything is possible.

“I think obviously when you’re young, you have the opportunity to play for England throughout all the years, from under 15 to under 16 all the way up,” Hudson-Odoi said.

“When they obviously gave me the opportunity to come I was in the country already. It’s something that I already had in my mind, set on already playing for England.”

“So it was the thing obviously choosing Ghana or England, and at the end of the day I said I always had the right people around me who always advise me – what’s right, what’s wrong.

“England came and I said yeah, let me go and play for my country. But I said Ghana is my home as well, so we’ll see, we’ll see. You’ll never know. Anything can happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has added his voice to calls for the Chelsea star to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

This follows a visit by Hudson-Odoi to the Jubilee House on Monday, where he had a meeting with the President.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, the President revealed that he has asked the Sports Minister to explore all possibilities of getting Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality to Ghana.

“On Monday, 7th June 2021, Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation's presidency.