Geremi Njitab, the president of the National Syndicate of Footballers in Cameroon (NSFC) and former Indomitable Lions defender on 5th February filed a petition to FIFA to intervene and settle the matter relating to the unpaid salaries.

"We are asking you to take urgent measures to ensure that the salaries and bonuses of the players from 24 clubs should be paid according to their contractual obligations," FIFA said on Monday in a letter addressed to the Cameroonian FA.

READ MORE: CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko announce 18-man squad for Zambia trip

It is understood that FIFA decided to resolve the impasses on 4th March.

Cameroonian clubs have over the years been depending on government subvention and sponsorship monies from corporate bodies.

However, the monies have not been forthcoming for the past two years, making the players to face huge financial difficulties.

The threat has resonated well, with the government allocating 84 million Cameroonian franc as a first tranche for the clubs.

According to a letter published by the NSFC on Tuesday, each Ligue 1 club will receive three million while second-division teams will get two million, to be spent exclusively on salaries.