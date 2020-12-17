The Embassy took to their Twitter handle and shared a photo of Jonathan Mensah with the caption “Captain Papapaa”.

The Embassy to feel a sense of belonging to the Ghanaian society used a twi word papapaa which literally means fantastic to describe the Black Stars defender.

Jonathan Mensah is the skipper of American side Columbus Crew and he has established himself as one of the best players in the Major Soccer League.

Over the weekend he led his side to win the Major Soccer League (MLS) for the first time this season when they edged Seattle Sounders in the final.

Lucas Zelarayan scored a brace in the game and Derrick Etienne rounded up the game with his goal for the new MLS Champions.

In an earlier post on Wednesday on Facebook the Embassy congratulated him for his role in helping Colum Crew to clinch the Major Soccer League.

"Congratulations to Jonathan Mensah for leading his team the Columbus Crew SC through the 2020 season to win the Major League Soccer cup. Ghanaian players Harrison Afful and Emmanuel Boateng also play for the team", a post on the official page of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana indicated.