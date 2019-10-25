Palmer was disqualified from GFA presidential elections by the vetting committee committee chaired by Frank Davis citing issues of questionable integrity and breach of GFA status as the grounds for his disqualification.

The bankroller for Tema Youth Football club filled for an appeal but it was thrown out by the Normalization Committee.

He then sought redress at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in his quest to stop the GFA presidential elections from taking place without him in the race.

But Palmer has been refused an injunction by CAS.

This means the GFA presidential elections will go on smoothly as planned.