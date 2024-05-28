Charles Taylor wants Hearts of Oak relegated from Ghana Premier League

Hearts are currently enduring one of their worst-ever campaigns in recent years despite changing coaches three times already this season.

The Phobians have been left flirting with relegation and their plight was made worse following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Aboubakar Ouattara’s side currently occupies the 15th position on the league log and just two points above the relegation zone.

Hearts have now won just three times in their last 13 matches in all competitions and also have some tough fixtures to come.

To this end, the Phobians are facing a real danger of being relegated, as they sit just two points above city rivals Accra Great Olympics, who have a game in hand.

Should Great Olympics win their outstanding match, they will move above Hearts with just three matches left in the Ghana Premier League.

Taylor, who had two spells with the Phobians and won the league five times, believes they deserve to get relegated.

"I want Hearts of Oak to go to relegation. They should dissolve the Hearts of Oak board because there’s no 'Never Say Die' spirit in the team again. If necessary Hearts of Oak should go to relegation because their supporters are going through a lot,” Taylor said on Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.