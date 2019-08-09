The ex-Elephant captain reportedly wants to challenge incumbent Augustin Sidy Diallo as president of the Ivorian Football Federation (IFF).

The country will soon go to congress to elect a Football Federation president, with the election scheduled for November.

According to a report by L’Equipe, the 41-year-old would relish taking up the role having hang up his boots.

Drogba recently joined the Confederation of African Football as an advisor to president Ahmad Ahmad.

He also has close ties with Ivorian side Williamsville Athletic Club, where he serves as a member of the executive committee.

The former Chelsea striker holds legendary status in his country, having played for the Elephants for 12 years.

Drogba scored 65 goals in 105 international games played for the Ivory Coast during the time.