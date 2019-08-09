The convict, Solomon Brown, was found guilty of sodomy and sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday.

The 19-year-old denied committing the crime but was found guilty after overwhelming evidence was presented against him in court.

The presiding judge, Rita Abrokwa Doko, said the suspect is also facing trail for a similar offence which is had been adjourned to August 30.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan opens up on his pain over being stripped of Black Stars captaincy

Explaining further, Police Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei told the court that the complainant is a trader and lives at Banana Inn, while the accused lives in Zambramaline, both suburbs of Accra.

He said the convict called the boy and lured him into a mechanic shop at the Manbruk Mango Down, near Dansoman and forcibly had sex with him through the anus.

However, the act was chanced up by one Isaac Abeka who was passing by the area. The witness subsequently arrested the convict and handed him over to the Police.

The complainant was informed and she in turn together with the boy reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

READ ALSO: How the Premier League top six fared in the transfer window

The victim was issued with a medical report form to the hospital for examination, upon which the result was endorsed by the Police.

Brown was charged and put before court following investigations by the Police.