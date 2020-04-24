Trent Alexander-Arnold came from a goal down to beat midfielder Christian Atsu 4-1 in a video invitational tournament aimed at taking away the boredom of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Atsu who reached the quarter-finals by edging out Tottenham’s Sissoko took the lead, but he threw it away and suffered a mauling.

READ MORE: Top five Ghanaian players who have made their mark in the English Premier League

The Premier League is on a coronavirus-induced suspension and while people remain at home because of the subsequent lockdown, the ePremier League presents an opportunity to keep the players and fans engaged and entertained. Selected Premier League players will go up against one another by representing their clubs in EA Sports FIFA 20.

The winner of the competition will be announced on April 25, with the proceeds going to the #PlayersTogether campaign in support of the National Health Service - the agency at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.