The award is given in honour of former England forward Cyril Regis who died last year. Regis was known for setting out foundations across England to help the less privileged.

Christian Atsu has been involved in several charity works to help humanity, having taken up the role as ambassador of Arms Around the Child Charity.

Atsu who grew up from an underprivileged home is keen on helping the poor and children with fewer opportunities in life.

As the ambassador of Arms Around the Child Charity, the Ghana international has led a lot of charity works to put smiles on the faces of a lot of people both home and abroad.

His effort in supporting people indeed has been rewarded with the reception of the Cyril Regis Player Award for 2019.

He posted on Twitter after receiving the award," I feel very honoured to receive this Cyrille Regis Players Award from @FootieBlackList for my work with @armsaroundthechild . Thanks to everyone involved for your continued support and for recognising the work we are all trying to do in Ghana."

The Newcastle United winger is currently in Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Kenya as well as the international friendly against Mauritania.