The NC has set up the Disciplinary Committee among three other sub committees to help run the Ghana Football Association, following the extension of its mandate to the next six months.
The Committees include Referees Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Player Status Committee, and the Appeals Committee.
Below are the Chairmen and members of the Committees:
Referees Committee
Naa Odofoley Nortey - Chairperson
Carl Ashie - Member
Justice Yeboah - Member
Ebo Kwaitoo - Member
Emmanuella Aglago - Member
Disciplinary Committee
Samson Lardy Anyenini - Chairman
Osei Kwadwo Addo - Vice Chairman
Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare - Member
WO1(Rtd) William Amoo - Member
Nurudeen Alhassan - Member
Player Status Committee
Ishak Alhassan - Chairman
Ashford Tettey Oku - Vice Chairman
Kwame Ayew - Member
Sylvester Mensah - Member
Cornelis Otoo - Member
Appeals Committee
Agbesi Dzakpasu - Chairman
Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah – Vice Chairman
Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah - Member
Joe Slovo Tia - Member
Dr. Bella Bello - Member
Yaw Obeng - Member
Vivian Aggor - Member
Israel Ackah - Member
Kwaku Mortey - Member
Members of all the Committees have received their appointment letters and have commenced their functions.