Christian Atsu was a gift from God to Ghana – Akufo-Addo

The President said this when Atsu’s family met with him at the Jubilee House on Monday to discuss the funeral arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are times when it is not pleasant to be in this chair, today is one of them. The young man we were all mourning is an exceptional athlete, a gift to our nation,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Those of us who are football fanatics and I count myself as one, spent a lot of time admiring him, and his exploits on the field. The news that came from Turkey as a result of this tragedy that occurred there.”

He added: “It was a torturous experience for us because initially, we made to understand that he was alright and then came the conclusion that indeed he has been called by the almighty.

“It’s a tragedy for his family, his community, and is a tragedy for our country. I want to express to you, the representative of his family and of the football fraternity of Ghana my deepest condolences and sympathies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on February 19, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.