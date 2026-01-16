Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)

Catch up on the top news in Ghana from 12 to 16 January, including the government clearing $1.47bn energy debt, GTEC approving University of Ghana fees, NPP moves to expel Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, NaCCA recalling teachers’ manuals, and the US detaining Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

1. Government clears $1.47bn energy debt, restores $500m World Bank guarantee

President John Mahama and Dr. Ato Forson

The Government of Ghana has successfully resolved the long-standing energy sector debt crisis and fully restored the World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee within the first year of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration. In a statement issued on Monday, 12 January 2026, the Ministry of Finance said the intervention has removed one of the gravest risks to Ghana’s financial stability and repaired the country’s standing with international partners.

2. No increase in facility fees as GTEC approves University of Ghana charges for 2025/2026

University of Ghana

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published the approved fee structure for the University of Ghana for the 2025/2026 academic year, following weeks of uncertainty and student agitation over recent charges. In a statement issued on Monday, 12 January 2026, and signed by the Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission confirmed that the Academic Facility User Fee will remain unchanged from the 2024/2025 academic year. This ensures that students will not face any increase under that component of the fees. GTEC also outlined other approved charges, including Student Representative Council (SRC) dues of GH₵50, an SRC Development Levy of GH₵150, and a Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) Development Levy of GH₵250. Undergraduate students, including freshers, will also pay a Telecel Broadband Levy of GH₵122.

3. NPP moves to expel Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over 'fake party' comments

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated formal processes to expel Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng following his recent interview on Channel One TV. In the interview on Monday, 12 January, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng described the NPP as a “fake party” and stated that he no longer considers himself a member. He also alleged that the Party’s 2023 Presidential Primary was manipulated in favour of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections. The NPP firmly rejected these claims. In a statement dated 13 January and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the Party described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s remarks as “highly reprehensible and inimical to the values, unity, and integrity of the Party.”

4. NaCCA apologises to Ghanaians, recalls teachers’ manual over gender controversy

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has apologised to Ghanaians following public backlash over the definition of gender identity included in a Senior High School Physical Education and Health teachers’ manual. The apology was issued by NaCCA Board Chairman, Professor Vincent Assanful, who admitted that the inclusion of the controversial definition was an oversight and assured the public that the manual has been withdrawn for review. Professor Assanful confirmed that all hard copies of the teachers’ manual currently in circulation have been recalled while a comprehensive review of the content is undertaken.

5. US Marshals detain Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu over Ghana extradition request

Sedinam Tamakloe

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, has confirmed the arrest and detention of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, by US authorities. In a statement dated Thursday, 15 January 2026, the ambassador revealed that Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu is being held at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, Nevada. “I can today confirm that Mrs Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is being detained at the Nevada Southern Detention Center,” the statement said.

Conclusion