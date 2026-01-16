Advertisement

Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:08 - 16 January 2026
Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed highlights some of the most talked-about developments shaping Ghana’s entertainment and social scene. The roundup features Akosua Serwaa’s return to Ghana and her response to public support amid the Daddy Lumba family dispute, Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ controversial advice urging financial preparedness before marriage, and key legal updates including the withdrawal of charges in the Abu Trica romance fraud case.
From celebrity family drama and bold religious commentary to unfolding court cases and traditional authority disputes, Ghana’s entertainment and social landscape has once again been packed with headline-making moments.

This week’s Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed captures the conversations that dominated timelines, radio discussions and living rooms across the country.

1.Akosua Serwaa breaks silence after hero’s welcome by team legal wives in Ghana

Akosua Serwaa, widow of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, returned to Ghana from Germany to a warm welcome from supporters and members of Team Legal Wives, expressing deep gratitude for the overwhelming show of solidarity amid ongoing family and legal disputes.

2.No wedding without at least GH₵100,000 in the bank - Archbishop Duncan William warns young men (video)

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams stirred conversation with a cautionary message urging young men to ensure they have at least GH₵100,000 in savings before marrying, warning against the financial strain of extravagant weddings and advocating for simpler ceremonies.

3.State withdraws charges against two alleged accomplices of Abu Trica in romance fraud case

In legal developments, the State withdrew charges against two alleged accomplices of online personality Abu Trica in the ongoing romance fraud case after prosecutors admitted they lacked evidence, though the court postponed a final decision on their status.

4.Paakoso Chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body from Abusuapanin for another funeral in March 2026

The Paramount Chief of Paakoso has publicly called on the family head (Abusuapanin) to release Daddy Lumba’s body for a planned second funeral ceremony in March 2026, highlighting continuing disagreements over final funeral arrangements.

5.Ebo Noah granted GH₵100k bail with two sureties, case adjourned to March 18

Controversial social media figure Ebo Noah was granted GH₵100,000 bail with two sureties following his arrest over a failed doomsday prophecy, and his case has been adjourned to 18 March 2026 for further court proceedings.

Together, these five stories underscore how entertainment in Ghana extends far beyond glamour and celebrity appeal, touching on deeper issues of family, accountability, spirituality, justice and cultural heritage. They show how public figures, musicians, clergy, traditional leaders and social commentators, continue to influence national conversations, often sparking debate and reflection.

As legal disputes unfold, cultural tensions surface and moral guidance is questioned or embraced, one thing remains clear: the Ghanaian public remains deeply engaged, vocal and curious about the forces shaping society. As the weeks progress, these stories are likely to evolve, inviting further scrutiny and discussion. Until then, Your Weekly Pulse keeps you connected to the moments you may have missed but certainly cannot ignore.

