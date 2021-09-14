CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars boss to get $275,000 payout after being sacked

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Akonnor’s two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, have also been fired.

According to a report by Citisportsonline, the sacked Black Stars coach will receive a payout of $275,000 after his sack.

Akonnor was on a salary of $25,000 as Ghana coach, having signed a two-year contract in January 2020.

This means the GFA now owes the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager $100,000 for the remaining four months of his contract.

The report further suggests that Akonnor is owed seven months arrears, which cumulates to about $275,000.

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.