Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Kwame Baah has maintained his position in post for the Black Meteors.

In defence, Kingsley Fobi, Edward Sarpong, Zackaria Fuseini and Habib Mohammed will protect the goal area.

In midfield is Emmanuel Lomotey, Yaw Yeboah, Michael Agbekpornu, Evans Mensah and Robin Polley, while Samuel Obeng will lead the attack.

The surprise omission from the starting XI is Kwabena Owusu who came off the bench to score twice against Mali.

Ghana started the competition on a slow note drawing 1-1 against Cameroon, before losing 3-2 against hosts Egypt and they needed a 2-0 win over Mali to book a place in the last four of the competition.

The Back Meteors will seal a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics if they beat Ivory Coast on Tuesday in Cairo.

Meteors XI vs Ivory Coast (2pm)

Kwame Baah (GK), Kingsley Fobi, Edward Sarpong, Zackaria Fuseini, Habib Mohammed, Emmanuel Lomotey, Yaw Yeboah, Michael Agbekpornu, Evans Mensah, Robin Polley, and Samuel Obeng