French Doctors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht suggested on a TV show that BCG vaccines used for the treatment of Tuberculosis be used as test vaccines for coronavirus in Africa.

Dr. Mira on a TV Show said, "Can we not try these studies just like in AIDS research, in Africa where there is no mask, treatment, intensive care, or prostitutes? Because they are more prone to getting sick, they are not protected."

And Dr Locht supported Mira's argument saying, "You are right. We are already considering doing a research in Africa in parallel with this research."

The suggestions from these French doctors have received backlash and they are perceived as racists, since Coronavirus has inflicted more European countries that Africa where there are few confirmed cases.

Africans with Football Legends Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Christian Atsu condemning their comments as racist.

"Africa is not a test laboratory. I condemn these degrading, false and racist remarks," posted Drogba on Social Media. Eto'o joined with "Africa is not a test laboratory."

Kevin-Prince Boateng is the latest African player to pour out his dissatisfaction over the statements by the French doctors.

"Don't use Africa as your toy, you idiots," posted the Besiktas attacker.