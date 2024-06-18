Court orders sale of Michael Essien’s mansions at East Legon and Trassaco worth millions

The report suggests Essien’s mansions are located at Stephen Quarshie Crescent, East Legon and Trassaco, with one of the properties said to be worth almost $30 million.

It is unclear what has led to the auction of the ex-footballer's mansions and whether it has anything to do with a legal battle.

Essien started his professional career in the Ghana Premier League before securing a move to French club Lyon via fellow Ligue 1 side Bastia.

The 41-year-old became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win two Premier League and FA Cup titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

The former Ghana midfielder also had stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan before calling time on his career after a brief spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

Essien has since taken to management and is currently serving as a first-team assistant coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Meanwhile, former France international Claude Makelele has said Manchester United and England youngster Kobbie Mainoo reminds him of Essien.

Mainoo was also a breakout star in the English topflight last season, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old also scored in the FA Cup final as Erik ten Hag’s side beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 to lift their second major trophy in two seasons under the Dutchman.