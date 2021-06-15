RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Asamoah Gyan's record of scoring in 9 consecutive international tournaments

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in nine successive major international tournaments.

Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The 36-year-old’s double saw him join Gyan as the only players to score in nine consecutive major international tournaments.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in every tournament, including the World Cup and European Championships, since 2004.

Meanwhile, Gyan also netted in every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup tournament from 2006 and 2017.

Like Ronaldo, Gyan is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in an international career that has last over a decade and a half.

