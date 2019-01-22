Ronaldo was back in Madrid for the first time since he parted ways with the Los Blancos last summer and this times it wasn’t for footballing reason, but for a court date for his tax case.

Cristiano Ronaldo who wanted to enter the Madrid Municipal Court through the garage was denied and was rather made to pass by the assembled media on his way to the main entrance.

Having made an agreement with the tax authorities, he received a 23-month prison sentence - that he won't serve - and a fine of for four financial crimes committed between 2011 and 2014."It's all perfect," he told reporters on his way out of court when asked if he was OK

The current Juventus player, who played for the club in Italy the night before, arrived at the provincial court with his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez. Smiling and giving a thumbs-up, he was apparently unfazed by the media presence.