Emiliano Sala had been travelling between Nantes, in France, to Cardiff when the Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared near the Channel Island of Alderney.

It has also emerged that the Argentinian-born player sent a WhatsApp audio message, expressing fears that his plane "looks like it’s about to fall apart" just moments before it disappeared.

Cristiano Ronaldo who was returning from Madrid after he had been given 23 months suspended jail sentence over tax fraud in Madrid took a selfie of himself taking a photo while in his private jet.

In another photo, he can be seen wearing a wide grin and giving a thumbs up in the aircraft as he left Madrid where he was given a suspended jail sentence for tax fraud.

Fans, sports lovers, and pundits thought Ronaldo’s photo was insensitive and they called him out for it.