Ronaldo traveled to Portugal days before his side Juventus entered into quarantine and also before travel restrictions was impose in most European countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo, 35 and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, the four kids, mum Dolores, and brother Hugo are in quarantine together at the £3,500-a-week six-bed mansion he moved into recently near the fishing village of Canical.

As football is on suspension because of the Coronavirus pandemic, most clubs have instructed their players to go through some simple workout sessions to keep fit at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo who is noted for his excellent physique has been training at home to remain fit ahead of the resumption of the season which in on hold until further notice.

This time instead of using metal or other training equipment, the former Real Madrid striekr used his two children by lifting them up and they two assisted him to go through the training in a lovely fashion between a father and his children.

The five time Ballon d’Or and FIFA Player of the Year winner, who now plies his trade in the Serie A won the UEFA Champions League at Manchester United, Real Madrid and now he is aiming at winning it at Juventus.

Cristaino Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer of Real Madrid with over 450 goals in 432 games and also the leading goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 128 goals.