Jorge Eduardo Rodriguez Gorjon is believed to have died of a stroke he has been battling with for the past two and half years.

Several fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner have Georgina Rodriguez have taken to social media to send their condolence to the duo for losing someone dear to their heart.

One, writing on the Instagram page of Georgina's sister Ivana, said: 'My sincere condolences.

'I hope you find comfort in God. I am very sad for you. Be strong. We are all with you.'

Another messaged Georgina to say: 'I am very sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you.'

Jorge like his `son-law to be Ronaldo was a footballer during his youthful age.

Jorge, who met Georgina's mum after moving to Spain in the eighties, was found guilty of trafficking with cocaine and cannabis resin in separate trials at Madrid's top criminal court the Audiencia Nacional.

The Argentine was jailed in 2003 and released in 2013 after receiving sentences of 11 years and two years, although he was on licence for part of that time and not behind bars 24/7.

He is thought to have been kicked out of the country and banned from returning to Spain after completing his sentence in August 2013.