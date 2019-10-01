Cute photos of Ghanaian footballers kids

Pulse Sports has compiled a list of some Ghanaian footballers and their kids:

Andrew Ayew and daughter

Inaya Ayew, Andre Ayew's cute daughter with pictures that will make you want to have your first child.

Jordan Ayew and son

Ayew Pico is the son of Jordan Ayew and the picture shows how close the two are.

Samuel Inkoom

The former Asante Kotoko defender has four children with wife Omega. They go by the names Samuelina Inkoom, Shawne Inkoom and Samuel Inkoom Jr. They have also been blessed a new born baby.

Asamoah Gyan

It has been reported that Asamoah Gyan has four children-3 boys Floyd, Fredrick and Raphael and a girl One of the kids was seen with Asamoah Gyan when he marked his 30th birthday.

Adam Kwarasey

Adam Kwarasey Away from the pitch, Ghanaian international and MLS club Portland Timbers goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey has a wonderful family. Born in Norway to a father from Ghana and a mother from Norway, he holds both Ghanaian and Norwegian passports.

Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari and his wife Menaye Donkor have a son by name Jamal. Muntari has been doing some daddy's work whenever his wife is away by feeding and changing Jamal's diapers.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The former AC Milan forward has two sons. The older one is Jemaine-Prince Boateng and the younger one Maddox Prince Boateng born in 2014 and

The Fiorentina striker has been spending quality with them.

Jemaine

Maddox

Razak Braimah

The Black Stars goalie has the names of his son Nasser and mother Rabiatu on his gloves when keeping the post.

Kwadwo Asamoah

Jada is the younger of the two children of Kwadwo Asamoah & Jason is the elder.

Christian Atsu

The Newcastle United midfielder, Christian Atsu has proved to be a devoted father as he is fond of hanging out with his two kids Joshua and Godwin.

Mubarak Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso is blessed is a father of three a girl and two boys Mustapha and Farhan