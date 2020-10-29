The 33-year old, leads a quartet of Ghanaian referees appointed for the game, scheduled for the National stadium in Cidade da Praia.

He will be assisted by compatriots Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Paul Kodjo Atimaka (Assistant II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth official).

Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania will be the Match Commissioner.

Ghana and many African countries will take on their opponents in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Black Stars will take on Sudan in a double-header next month.

Credit: Ghanafa.org