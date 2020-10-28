The Porcupine Warriors have been searching for a continental title since winning the Africa Inter Club Competition (now CAF Champions League) in 1983 and in between they have lost three continental finals 1993, 2002 and 2004).

Kotoko who are two times champions of Africa seem to have lost their firepower in continental football, so they have been discouraged by a lot of people in the football cycles not to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, because it would be just a waste of time and resources.

Bernard Dong Bortey who once ditched Asante Kotoko for Accra Hearts of Oak believes that he can end Kotoko’s trophy drought at the continental level.

“Kotoko's CAF Continental trophy droughts can be solved by me if I become a coach. I am ever ready to coach Kotoko and I can win Africa for Kotoko”, the former Accra Hearts of Oak forward told Hot FM.

Don Bortey continued, “Kotoko has a good strong squad for ghana premier league but they have to buy players outside ghana to blend the players for them to able to succeed in Africa”.

Bernard Dong Bortey was appointed the head coach of third tier side Techiman Gold Stars in June, 2020.

He currently holds the CAF License C Certificate which is enough to manage the Techiman-based Division Two side.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, following his appointment, he revealed that he took on this role to impact his vast knowledge on the younger generation.

“I want to concentrate on helping the younger generation with the vast knowledge I had in football during my playing days.

“I have been coaching for two years now and so far so good. It is very stressful but I believe I have a lot to offer these young ones,” Bortey noted.