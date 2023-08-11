Danish club begs PSG, Ajax to sign Ernest Nuamah to stop him from tormenting them

The Ghanaian youngster’s form has seen him linked with both PSG and Ajax this summer, with a bid from Stade de Reims also being rejected earlier this week.

Ahead of Randers’ league game against Nordsjaelland this Sunday, the club has appealed to PSG and Ajax to save them from Nuamah’s torment by signing the teenager.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear chairman of @PSG_inside, @AFCAjax and all other clubs interested in Ernest Nuamah. Please buy him now,” Randers wrote on Twitter.

“At the very latest before the game on Sunday, so we don't have to face this beast of a player.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Nuamah has been the subject of transfer speculations this summer, having been linked with a number of European clubs.

He was voted player of the year in the Danish league following a productive breakthrough campaign last season.

ADVERTISEMENT