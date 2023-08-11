ADVERTISEMENT
Danish club begs PSG, Ajax to sign Ernest Nuamah to stop him from tormenting them

Emmanuel Ayamga

Danish side Randers has jovially sent a message to Ajax and PSG, begging them to sign Ernest Nuamah from Nordsjaelland before they face him.

Nuamah has been in imperious form since moving to Denmark, and has taken the topflight by storm with his goals and assists.

The Ghanaian youngster’s form has seen him linked with both PSG and Ajax this summer, with a bid from Stade de Reims also being rejected earlier this week.

Ahead of Randers’ league game against Nordsjaelland this Sunday, the club has appealed to PSG and Ajax to save them from Nuamah’s torment by signing the teenager.

“Dear chairman of @PSG_inside, @AFCAjax and all other clubs interested in Ernest Nuamah. Please buy him now,” Randers wrote on Twitter.

“At the very latest before the game on Sunday, so we don't have to face this beast of a player.”

Ernest Nuamah is most expensive U21 winger outside Europe’s top 5 leagues
Ernest Nuamah is most expensive U21 winger outside Europe's top 5 leagues

Meanwhile, Nuamah has been the subject of transfer speculations this summer, having been linked with a number of European clubs.

He was voted player of the year in the Danish league following a productive breakthrough campaign last season.

And he has also scored four goals and provided one assist for Nordsjaelland in the current campaign.

  Danish club begs PSG, Ajax to sign Ernest Nuamah to stop him from tormenting them

