'15 years ago, we made history' - Dede Ayew celebrates 15 years since Ghana won U-20 World Cup

He took to Instagram to thank his teammates, coaches, and staff for their immense support throughout the tournament.

“15 years ago, we made history! We brought the FIFA World Cup U-20 to Africa for the first time.

I’m filled with immense pride thinking about our exceptional squad, brilliant technical staff, and dedicated management team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes,” he shared.

The Le Havre player also added that he still cherishes the memories they created at the tournament.

“To my teammates, coaches, and entire support staff, I offer my deepest gratitude. Your hard work, passion, and commitment made this achievement possible.

Forever grateful for that unforgettable journey and the memories we created together,” Dede Ayew added.

Historical World Cup triumph over Brazil in 2009

Dede Ayew was captain of the Ghana Under-20 that defeated a star-studded Brazil side to make history as the first African country to the World Cup for the first time.

The Black Satellites led by coach Sellas Tetteh did the unimaginable by bringing the coveted trophy to Ghana after they won the penalty shootout against Brazil in the final.

Ghana had previously failed to clinch the trophy despite coming close twice in 1993 when they lost to Brazil, and 2001 to Argentina.