Sellas Tetteh: Andre Ayew wasn’t part of my plans for 2009 U-20 World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Veteran coach Sellas Tetteh has disclosed that he wasn’t planning to add Andre Ayew to his squad for the 2009 U20 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana became the first, and so far only, African team to win the youth tournament after defeating Brazil on penalties in the final.

The World Cup-winning Black Satellites were, however, captained by Andre Ayew, who has since risen to become the skipper for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Discussing that historic triumph in Egypt 13 years ago, Tetteh said Ayew was initially not part of his plans for the World Cup despite excelling in the U20 AFCON.

"We had a very good tournament in Rwanda by winning the trophy and I must say our plan worked to perfection," the 65-year-old told Woezor TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"The players were ready to compete and they did it on the field of play and credit to them for their hard work."

"We had to prepare for the World Cup and it was up to me and my technical team to make decisions and I must say Andre Ayew was not part of our plans."

"He competed well in Rwanda but he was not part of the plans for the World Cup but we had to include him in the squad anyhow and during the World Cup he performed and I was happy for him.”

Ayew replaced Asamoah Gyan as Black Stars captain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and also led the team to the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The Al Sadd winger will again be captaining Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where the Black Stars are paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Emmanuel Ayamga

