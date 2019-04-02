Simeone, coach of Atletico Madrid earned a total of 41 million euros, while Lionel Messi received 130 million in 2018 from both wages and player endorsement.

Jose Mourinho who was sacked by Manchester United some few weeks, with his severance package ago occupies the second place, while Thierry Henry who suffered a similar fate with Monaco is third on the list top earning coaches in 2018.

In the player category, Cristiano Ronaldo received 113 million euros in 2018 to finish second to the Barcelona ace in earnings.

Below is a full list of the top 20 earning managers in the world, with Klopp (€13m), Allegri (€13.5m) and Kovac (€7.5m) making the cut this time around.